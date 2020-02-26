Columbia Gas to face federal charges in 2018 Merrimack Valley gas disaster

BOSTON (WHDH) - Federal officials will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to announce criminal charges against Columbia Gas for their role in the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas disaster, officials said.

The press conference will be held at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston at 10:30 a.m.

In a tweet, the FBI said the company would be held “criminally and financially” accountable.

No additional information was immediately available.

#BREAKING: As a result of a joint investigation by @DOTInspectorGen @FBIBoston Columbia Gas of Massachusetts is being held criminally & financially accountable for the Merrimack Valley explosions & fires on 9/13/18. Full details at 10:30 a.m. joint press conference with @DMAnews1 — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) February 26, 2020

