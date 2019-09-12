Columbia Gas to inspect dozens of Andover homes for abandoned gas lines

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of properties in Andover will have to be inspected as the Department of Public Utilities determined that some of the homes impacted by the Merrimack Valley Gas Disaster may still have abandoned individual service lines that need to be inspected to ensure Columbia Gas complies with the restoration plan.

In a statement Thursday, Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said, “Despite no immediate threat to public safety, the town has approached this situation with an abundance of caution and is prepared to respond to any and all utility emergencies.”

Flanagan said he mobilized the town’s emergency management team and met with Columbia Gas’ compliance team as inspectors prepare to return to the up to 173 properties that may still have abandoned individual service lines.

“We are grateful for the state’s continued vigilance in holding Columbia Gas accountable and ensuring that it fulfills its responsibilities to the communities of Andover, North Andover and Lawrence,” Flanagan said. “While we understand that there is no danger to the public, as always I would like to reiterate that residents should always call 911 first if they smell gas, and that they should call Columbia Gas directly with any questions regarding their home gas service.”

Residents with abandoned service lines should expect a direct phone call from Columbia Gas to schedule an appointment. Residents may reach out to Columbia Gas at (866) 388-3239 with any questions related to this situation.

Click Here to see if your address is on the list.

