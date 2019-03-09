Columbia Gas to replace heating equipment for those affected by gas disaster

Columbia Gas says they will now replace heating equipment that was repaired in the months following the Merrimack Valley gas disaster.

Customers will receive new furnaces, boilers, and hot water heaters. The company plans to call customers in the coming weeks to set up an in-home visit. A team will then return to install the new equipment in the spring.

Over-pressurization during a routine pipeline replacement project triggered the deadly blasts last fall.

A young man was killed and more than 130 homes and businesses across Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover were damaged or destroyed.

