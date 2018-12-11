Columbia student seen ranting in video: I’m not a racist

NEW YORK CITY (AP) — A Columbia University student who screamed “We’re white men! We did everything!” in a widely shared video says he is not a white supremacist or a racist.

Julian von Abele said in an emailed statement Tuesday that he was “theatrically and sarcastically” demonstrating that white people “are not allowed to embrace their cultural achievements” during the exchange with other students early Sunday.

University officials denounced the “racially charged incident” after a video went viral showing von Abele yelling at a group of primarily black students. “White people are the best thing to ever happen to the world,” he yelled.

The officials released a statement calling the footage “alarming.” The school says it is investigating the incident.

Von Abele, a sophomore, said he did not assault anyone or “denigrate anyone’s race.”

