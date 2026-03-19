BOSTON (WHDH) - Columbus Avenue in Jamaica Plain is back open after a massive water main break shut down the road to traffic for two days.

A pipe burst Tuesday, sending water gushing out into the street and flooding several nearby buildings. According to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission, a 12-inch pipe main was the damaged piece of infrastructure; that pipe was fixed overnight.

On Thursday, crews tested another pipe, an older 36-inch wide pipe believed to date back over 120 years, and determined it to be secure. The area was then backfilled and repaved, allowing the road to reopen.

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