BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft were among a number of local leaders who gathered for the launch of a campaign against antisemitism this week.

The figures were at TD Garden on Monday for the launch of the “Face Jewish Hate” campaign being led by the Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston.

The campaign aims to educate the Boston community on how to combat antisemitism while sharing stories of Jewish hate, according to the organization, including the story of Rabbi Shlomo Noginski, who survived being stabbed multiple times outside of a Jewish day school in Brighton in 2021.

At the event, leaders discussed a recent rise in antisemitic events on a national level, including in Massachusetts where antisemitic incidents rose 41 percent from 2021 to 2022, according to the Anti-Defamation League of New England, from 108 to 152 incidents.

“Here in Massachusetts, in my family’s hometown of four generations, we’ve seen a 40% increase in antisemitic incidents and acts of hatred towards Jewish people,” said Rabbi Marc Baker, President and CEO of Combined Jewish Philanthropies. “This is simply outrageous.”

“We want to send a message – a message that Massachusetts stands with the Jewish community and stands against antisemitism and hate,” Healey said at the event.

According to the ADL, there were 3,697 recorded antisemitic incidents in 2022, “the highest total since [the] ADL started tracking such data in 1979,” per the group’s website.

More information on the Face Jewish Hate campaign can be found here.

According to the CJP, the campaign is an extension of a national antisemitism campaign recently launched by Kraft and the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS).

