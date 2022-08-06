BOSTON (WHDH) - During the City of Boston’s first Open Streets event in July, pedestrians ambling down Jamaica Plain’s Centre Street were able to enjoy a pleasant afternoon free of vehicular traffic while temperatures rested in the low 70’s. For the follow-up event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue, eventgoers will have to combat humidity that will make temperatures feel like they’re in the upper 80’s.

In order to make sure that crowds enjoy the live music and food planned for the city’s second traffic-closing event, organizers were hard at work Saturday morning trying mitigate the effects of the oppressive heat and humidity.

“We’ve tried to put as many tents and umbrellas along the route [as possible],” said Shana Bryant. “For example, the kids zone, we knew it was a shaded area. So we put that there. We have two water misters. Stop & Shop has been a sponsor. They’ve given us a pallet of water, so we’ll have water at both of our info tables. Then there’s two water trucks from the NWRA, as well as Boston Water and Sewer.”

Local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, and Caribbean food trucks are among the sights planned along the promenade spanning the length of Blue Hill Avenue. Saturday’s event is the second of three planned Open Streets events that will close major roadways to vehicles; opening neighborhood roads exclusively for pedestrians to connect with neighbors and local businesses.

“If you need to bring an umbrella, keep yourself hydrated, bring a water bottle and you can fill it at the two different water trucks,” urged Bryant.

For more information, visit openstreetsboston.org.

