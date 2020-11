Comcast Xfinity is expected to hike its fees for data plans.

Company executives said the increased number of people working from home is causing a strain on its internet service.

The company is expected to charge home internet customers with a non-unlimited plan who are using more than one terabyte of data a month, with fees totaling up to $100.

