SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Witch City announced its plans to keep all ghosties and ghoulies safe and crowds under control for the largest Halloween celebration in the world.

Last year, more than 1 milion people visited Salem to experience the city’s colorful and beloved history.

To help get many of the tourists there, Salem is parterning with law enforcement and the MBTA to encourage the use of public transportation.

“Come by train, come by ferry, come by bus, come by broom, don’t come by car if you can avoid it,” Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo said.

The MBTA is running additional trains on the weekends and more coaches will be added to the Newbury/Rockport commuter rail line.

The city is also upgrading its ferry system. Instead of the usual 150-person ferries running to-and-from Boston, a larger vessel that can accomodate 600 passengers will be used on October weekends.

A second ferry will also run, between Salem and Hingham.

The mayor reminded visitors to be respectful.

“Salem is not a theme park, or a movie set, it’s our home,” Pangallo said. “We invite our visitors to help keep Salem magical.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)