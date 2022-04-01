NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Ernie Boch Jr. is giving away thousands of dollars in free gas on Friday in celebration of “April Fuels Day.”

The local businessman and philanthropist is pumping 7,000 gallons of free gas at the Rojo Irving Car Wash in Norwood, where the price for a gallon of fuel is about $4.25. The gas is being given to drivers on a first come, first serve basis.

With the price of gas is at an all-time high, Ernie says he wanted to give people a break and put a smile on their face.

“It [price of gas] just keeps rising and rising,” Boch said. “I got the idea of doing this because I had helped fill the gas of a friend of mine. I just couldn’t believe the numbers going up and it cracked $100. It stopped at $107 and I said this is crazy.”

The event kicked off at 7 a.m. but some motorists could be seen camping out in an adjacent parking lot overnight in anticipation of scoring a complimentary tank of gas.

Hundreds of cars quickly formed long lines in the hours leading up to the the giveaway.

“A blessing. This is like Christmas,” one woman said when asked what it was like to fill her tank at no charge. “I woke up at 5 and I got here at 6.”

Boch noted that he is expecting to be able to fill up the tanks of about 400 vehicles.

“It’s April Fuels Day, so come on down!” Boch said.

Those who attend the event are also being offered coffee and pastries.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)