NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Ernie Boch Jr. will be giving away free gas on Friday in celebration of “April Fuels Day.”

The local businessman and philanthropist will be pumping 7,000 gallons of free gas at the Rojo Irving Car Wash in Norwood, where the price for a gallon of fuel is $4.25. The gas will be given to drivers on a first come, first serve basis.

With the price of gas is at an all-time high, Ernie says he wants to give people a break and put a smile on their face.

“It [price of gas] just kept rising and rising,” Boch said. “I said I have to try to do something and I developed this.”

The event kicks off at 7 a.m. but some motorists could be seen camping out in an adjacent parking lot overnight in anticipation of scoring a complimentary tank of gas.

“It’s April Fuels Day, so come on down!” Boch said.

Boch noted that he is expecting to be able to fill up about 400 vehicles.

Coffee and pastries will also be served during the giveaway.

