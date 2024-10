MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A comet was seen shining over Massachusetts Monday evening.

The time lapse video was shot in Marshfield, capturing the comet as it soared overhead.

According to NASA, the comet was discovered last year. It is estimated to have traveled all the way from the outer reaches of Earth’s Solar System.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)