AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - The Amherst Police Department comfort dog, Winston, died Wednesday after being diagnosed with lymphoma last week.

Winston’s owners decided to lay him to rest when his condition worsened on Wednesday.

“The plan was to enter this fight together as a family and department and to return him to what he loved doing, working and hanging out with friends and family,” Winston’s owners wrote on Instagram. “[But] knowing the life he loved was not going to be sustainable we made the decision to lay him to rest.”

Winston joined the department as a puppy in September 2020.

“He was great at his job,” wrote Winston’s owners. “Good looks, supreme confidence, and willing to saddle up whenever the bell rang.”

Winston’s owners will organize a memorial for the dog, but did not share those details.

