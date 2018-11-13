Comfort dogs gather to send off firefighters battling California wildfire

(WHDH) — A group of comfort dogs gathered in Irvine, California, on Sunday to send off firefighters as they traveled to join in the fight against the deadly and devastating wildfire near Thousand Oaks.

LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs, a group of therapy dogs, stood with their handlers as the firefighters drove away, and were also on hand before the departure to give out hugs and kisses.

The dogs had previously been in the area to visit California Lutheran University and offer support to those in the Thousand Oaks community affected by the Borderline Bar shooting, which left 13 people dead.

The wildfire, which is now the deadliest in state history, has killed at least 42 people.

