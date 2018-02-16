Comfort dogs are bringing their love to Majory Stoneman Douglas High School to be there for students and their families after the school shooting that occurred Wednesday in Parkland, Florida.

A group of comfort dogs that helped survivors in the Las Vegas shooting in October 2017, are reaching out their helping paws once again by traveling to Florida with their handlers to show love and support to the people of Parkland, Florida.

Nineteen dogs associated with Lutheran Church Charities’ K9 Comfort Dogs flew from Northbrook, Illinois, to Parkland, Florida and attended a vigil for those who lost their lives on Wednesday.

The comfort dogs were also used to help victims after the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.

The Facebook page for the comfort dogs shared photos of the teenagers affected by the shooting spending time cuddling the dogs, as well as some of the teachers that worked in the school.

You can learn more of their journey by visiting their Facebook page.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)