The rain from yesterday moved out overnight with the clouds and humidity following suit this morning. It’s a little sticky this morning with a few lingering clouds, but much of today will be less humid with the sun out in full force. Temperatures will head to the 70s everywhere, just slightly cooler on the coast — mainly the Cape.

The sunshine and low humidity will stick around for Father’s Day on Sunday making for a beautiful weekend. Sunday will feature a little more of a sea breeze than today does.

We have good beach weather on the way this weekend with all the sunshine, temperatures will just a be a little cooler on the water. Don’t forget the sunscreen, the sun is as strong as it gets right now, despite the cooler temperatures. Also be aware of an elevated rip current risk both Saturday and Sunday. It’s not a high risk, but it is elevated.

Then next week the heat is on! Monday is the transition day as the humidity starts to build and temperatures head to the 80s. From there it’s our first REAL heat of the summer with several days seeing temperatures in the 90s. Factor in the humidity and it will feel like it’s closer to 100° for most of next week.