Comic Con cancels Boston convention due to coronavirus concerns

BOSTON (WHDH) - Comic Con has canceled its annual Northeast convention in Boston over the coronavirus concerns that prompted Gov. Charlie Baker to declare a state of emergency earlier this week.

“We determined that running the event at its regularly scheduled date/time is not possible due to ‘force majeure,'” Comic Con said in a news release. “We feel for anyone and everyone affected by the COVID-19 virus.”

The event, which was slated to be held from March 20-22, typically attracts tens of thousands of people and A-list movie stars every year.

Comic Con says it is working with the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center to reschedule the event.

Update on ACE Comic Con Northeast pic.twitter.com/4BmpgvLEYX — ACEcomiccon (@ACEcomiccon) March 11, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)