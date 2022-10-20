CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Kellen Paul might only be 9-years-old, but the youth has been making his mark by putting pencil to paper, drawing his own comics as he hones his craft and inspires others.

Sharing his artwork on YouTube and at events hosted by the Community Art Center in Cambridge, Kellen has been receiving encouragement from the center’s staff as he makes his progress on his first ever comic book.

“We told him, ‘you know what, you can be an artist when you grow up’ and he proclaimed, what?” program manager Jada Alleyne asked Kellen during an interview.

“That I will!” he said.

Receiving encouragement and room to grow at the art center, Kellen said he now wants to inspire others, telling anyone working on their own special projects to “keep on practicing, keep on inspiring, and keep up the great work!”

All the while, he continues to put together his comic book, “Kellen the Kid,” a comic focusing on life and adventures with his friends.

“Basically, it’s just about me, going through everyday life, you know, just trying to be creative and have fun,” he explained.

Kellen said his comic is still in the works, but fans can keep up with its progress and more on his own YouTube channel, “Kellen the Kid!” found here.

