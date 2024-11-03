BOSTON (WHDH) - Comics Come Home, America’s longest running comedy fundraiser benefiting The Cam Neely Foundation, returned to TD Garden Saturday for its 28th year.

Hosted by comedian Denis Leary, this year’s event featured A-list comedians such as Bill Burr, Lenny Clarke, Ronny Chieng, Alec Flynn, Zarna Garg, Lil Rel Howery, Robert Kelly, and Sam Morrill.

The comedy fundraiser was founded by Hockey Hall of Famer and Boston Bruins President Cam Neely and actor/comedian Denis Leary, best known for his role in Rescue Me, amongst others.

Comics Come Home has raised over $13 million since inception. The funds raised during Comics Come Home are critical in helping the Foundation’s mission to provide comfort, support and hope to adult and pediatric cancer patients and their families.

