BOSTON (WHDH) – About 100 people gathered outside the Massachusetts State House on Thursday morning to condemn Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

Those who joined the peace rally could be heard shouting “Stop war in Ukraine” in response to Russia’s wide-ranging attack on the country.

Many Ukrainians living in the Bay State still have loved ones there, including Olga Lisovska. Now, they say the question is how to get them out of harm’s way.

“It’s terrible. It’s terrible not to be able to be there for them,” Lisovska said from her Newton home. “It really is coming as an alternate reality. It is not reality to me.”

As Ukrainians are fleeing, she said her mother Raisa is hunkering down. Over the phone, her mom said the streets of Kyiv are now uncharacteristically quiet.

“It’s very eerie there are no cars because there’s always so many cars because she is in the city,” said Raisa.

People are continuing to keep in touch with loved ones in Ukraine through cellphones but are fearful that communication might soon be cut off.

They are calling for local leaders to cut ties with Russia and impose economic stations. They also want funds and supplies sent to Ukraine, as well as prayers for their safety.

Harvard University student Yegor Tverdokhlibov says his parents and sister are stuck in their home as they plot what to do next.

“Gas stations are out of gas,” he said. “The roads are blocked, airports are closed.”

Vlad Dutka added that his grandmother has been trying to collect all of her money.

Ivaniv noted that she’s also fearful Ukraine won’t be the only country invaded by Russia.

