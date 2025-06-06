BOSTON (WHDH) - The man accused of a hatchet attack in Brighton appeared in court on Thursday.

Andrew Oprian, 27, faces multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon.

Oprian was seen on camera using a hatchet to damage the windshield of a Toyota sedan on Comm. Avenue last month.

Police say the driver of the car crashed into a tree while being followed by a man in a pickup truck. That man was later identified as Oprian, per police.

Police say Oprian turned himself in last week, and the incident was a result of road rage.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox