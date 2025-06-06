BOSTON (WHDH) - The man accused of a hatchet attack in Brighton appeared in court on Thursday.

Andrew Oprian, 27, faces multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon.

Oprian was seen on camera using a hatchet to damage the windshield of a Toyota sedan on Comm. Avenue last month.

Police say the driver of the car crashed into a tree while being followed by a man in a pickup truck. That man was later identified as Oprian, per police.

Police say Oprian turned himself in last week, and the incident was a result of road rage.

