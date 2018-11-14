Commission approves landmark status for Boston’s iconic Citgo sign

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s iconic Citgo, which sits atop the roof of a building in Kenmore Square in the Back Bay, is moving closer to getting landmark status.

The Boston Landmark Commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve landmark status, meaning the neon skyline staple would be protected from any future projects or developments.

The sign at 660 Beacon Street was deemed deserving of the status because it is one of the few remaining local examples of “spectacular” lighting displays that represent a specific era in America’s cultural history and it is also “a key visual landmark on the Boston skyline,” according to the commission.

Its steel framework is about 90 feet tall, holding the 60-foot square sign 40 feet above the building’s rooftop. About 218,000 LED lights are used to illuminate the image in the night sky.

The sign has been used informally by the public as a wayfinding marker since its construction in 1965.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and the City Council now have 45 days to veto the commission’s decision.

