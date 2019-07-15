RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A local transportation commission is strategizing ways to promote a Vermont airport.

The Rutland Regional Planning Commission has been holding round table discussions on how towns can be more involved with the marketing and promotion of the Rutland airport.

Devon Neary, the commission’s transportation planner, tells the Rutland Herald that there is also broad support for creating a formal committee dedicated to work on marketing for the airport.

The local officials also hope to have a big celebration including all the towns in the region once Cape Air unveils its new aircraft.

Neary says no one else knows how to promote the region “better than the region itself.”

