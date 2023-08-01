BOSTON (WHDH) - The residence of Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara will be the subject of a special hearing as a commission reviews objections to her eligibility to represent District 6.

According to a public meeting notice, four objections to Lara’s eligibility will be brought up at a hearing held by the Boston Ballot Law Commission on Tuesday morning.

The hearing comes two weeks after the councilor was arraigned on charges in connection with a crash in Jamaica Plain that left her son injured.

Police said Lara was driving with a revoked license and in an unregistered car when she crashed through a fence and into a home on June 30. Authorities also found Lara had not had a valid Massachusetts driver’s license since 2013, when her license was suspended after she didn’t pay a fine penalizing her for not wearing a seatbelt.

Following the crash, disputes arose regarding Lara’s residency, with it being unclear whether the councilor lives in the district she represents.

