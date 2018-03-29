Commission to hold public hearing on possible name change for Yawkey Way

BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston’s Public Improvement Commission will hold a public hearing Thursday to discuss a possible name change for Yawkey Way.

The Red Sox filed a petition with the city to change the name of the famous Fenway street back to its original name, Jersey Street.

The team has said this is to reinforce that Fenway Park is inclusive and welcoming to all.

Yawkey Way was named after former Red Sox owner Thomas Yawkey in 1977. His name has been criticized because of his resistance to integration.

Yawkey owned the Red Sox from 1933 to 1976 and presided over the last franchise in Major League Baseball to field a black player.

Philanthropic group Yawkey Foundations wants to keep the small street as Yawkey Way.

The hearing for the possible name change is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)