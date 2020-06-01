Commissioner Gross: 53 people arrested after Boston hit by wave of looting, destruction

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fifty-three people were arrested after Boston was hit by a wave of looting, violence, and destruction on Sunday night, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross announced Monday.

Thousands had gathered on Sunday afternoon to peacefully protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck as he pleaded for air.

Then came the darkness of night, and with it, chaos overtook Boston.

Several storefronts were smashed and looters could be seen running in and out of businesses, including Walgreens, UGG, and Timberland, with stolen items in hand.

Police said officers were pelted with bricks, rocks, and glass bottles. Aerial images also showed a cruiser engulfed in flames.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said nine officers were hospitalized and 18 others were treated in the field. A number of civilians also suffered various injuries.

Of those who were arrested, 27 were from Boston and 24 were from outside the city, Gross said. Two were from other states.

The names of those who were arrested have not been released, but Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said that they would be prosecuted.

Twenty-one police cruisers were also damaged, Gross added.

