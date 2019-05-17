Commissioner Gross holds state of department meeting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police Commissioner William Gross reveals new logo that reads, “Nation’s first, Boston’s finest” at the state of the department address Friday.

The commissioner said the department is a national model for effective community policing.

“I have met almost everyone in this room and when I look you in your face and talk to you person to person, I can see that you care,” Gross said in his address.

Along with the logo, a new uniform system was announced.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)