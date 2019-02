BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police Commissioner William Gross and Mayor Marty Walsh made a special appearance for the ceremonial puck drop at the Battle of the Badges.

The annual game is between the Boston Police Department and the New York Fire Department.

New York came out victorious, beating Boston five to two.

