BOSTON (WHDH) - Outgoing Boston Police Commissioner William Evans reported for his final roll call Friday as he looks forward to retirement.

Evans, 59, announced his plans to leave the force and take a job at Boston College on July 23. There, he will take over as the head of Public Safety, replacing Executive Director John King.

Evans has worked for the Boston Police Department for nearly four decades and has served as the commissioner for the past four years.

“I can honestly say I worked my heart and soul out,” he said during roll call. “I hope I’ve made an impact.”

Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross will officially take over as the first African-American Boston police commissioner Sunday, followed by a swearing-in ceremony Monday.

