BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police Commissioner William Gross lent a hand as a celebrity bell ringer for The Salvation Army.

Commissioner Gross took his post and shared holiday cheer while greeting everyone who passed with a handshake or hug.

The commissioner was all smiles as he surprised people out and about in downtown Boston.

