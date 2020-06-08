‘Committed to making real change’: Walsh issues statement on police defunding

BOSTON (WHDH) - As protesters across the country continue to call for the defunding of police departments following the death of George Floyd, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh addressed the hot topic, saying in a statement that he’s “committed to making real change.”
Amid ongoing protests against systemic racism, injustice, and police brutality, calls to defund the police have grown increasingly loud — especially among activists who are taking to the streets to urge political action.
While Walsh said he is committed to making Boston “a national leader in building a more just future,” budget discussion are still active and the city already has one of the lowest percentages of spending allocated for police.
Boston currently has 11 percent of its overall budget allocated for police spending.
Below is a chart showing how Boston’s spending ranks in comparison to other major cities:
|CITY
|TOTAL POLICE SPENDING
|% OF CITY BUDGET
|Atlanta
|$218,300,000
|29.7%
|Baltimore
|$480,700,000
|25.6%
|Boston
|$414,000,000
|11%
|Chicago
|$1,460,000,000
|38.6%
|Detroit
|$310,200,000
|30.0%
|Houston
|$850,400,000
|35.0%
|Los Angeles
|$1,485,600,000
|25.7%
|Minneapolis
|$163,200,000
|35.8%
|New York City
|$4,894,900,000
|8.2%
|Oakland
|$242,500,000
|41.2%
|Orlando
|$153,800,000
|32.3%
