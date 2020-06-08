‘Committed to making real change’: Walsh issues statement on police defunding

BOSTON (WHDH) - As protesters across the country continue to call for the defunding of police departments following the death of George Floyd, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh addressed the hot topic, saying in a statement that he’s “committed to making real change.”

Amid ongoing protests against systemic racism, injustice, and police brutality, calls to defund the police have grown increasingly loud — especially among activists who are taking to the streets to urge political action.

While Walsh said he is committed to making Boston “a national leader in building a more just future,” budget discussion are still active and the city already has one of the lowest percentages of spending allocated for police.

“I’ve spent the last week talking with my cabinet and employees at City Hall about how we make sure we are not just reacting to the events in Minneapolis, but how do we make sure that we are responding in a way that’s meaningful and brings about systemic change,” Walsh said. “I’m continuing to have conversations with Councilors and my staff about what our budget will look like this year because now is a time to roll up our sleeves and get real work done, not separately as the Mayor and City Council, but together as one government. I am committed to making real change and making Boston a national leader in building a more just future.”

Boston currently has 11 percent of its overall budget allocated for police spending.

Below is a chart showing how Boston’s spending ranks in comparison to other major cities:

CITY TOTAL POLICE SPENDING % OF CITY BUDGET Atlanta $218,300,000 29.7% Baltimore $480,700,000 25.6% Boston $414,000,000 11% Chicago $1,460,000,000 38.6% Detroit $310,200,000 30.0% Houston $850,400,000 35.0% Los Angeles $1,485,600,000 25.7% Minneapolis $163,200,000 35.8% New York City $4,894,900,000 8.2% Oakland $242,500,000 41.2% Orlando $153,800,000 32.3%

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)