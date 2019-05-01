Committee names new superintendent for Boston Public Schools

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston School Committee named a new superintendent for Boston Public Schools Wednesday night.

The committee voted 5-2 to offer the position to Dr. Brenda Cassellius, who recently stepped down as commissioner of education for the state of Minnesota.

The vote was taken during a meeting where School Committee members publicly debated the qualifications of the three finalists for the Superintendent position, which also included Dr. Oscar Santos, Head of School for Cathedral 7-12 High School in Boston; and Marie Izquierdo, Chief Academic Officer for Miami-Dade County Public Schools in Florida.

Numerous public interviews with the three candidates were held with various stakeholder groups last week.

Each candidate participated in a day-long round of four public interviews, totaling nearly 20 hours, which were grouped with community partners, parents, educators, and students.

