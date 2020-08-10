BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Braintree school committee is set to meet Monday to discuss replacing the public high school’s mascot.

Braintree High School’s mascot is the “Wamp” and its logo is a Native American.

Members of the town have sought to change the mascot after meeting with the Native American community.

A proposal would change the school’s logo to the letter B and would get rid of all Native American imagery around campus.

