BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Braintree school committee voted Monday to remove all Native American imagery from the public high school.

Braintree High School will be getting rid of its logo of a Native American and replace it with the letter B.

Lauren Kay, who supported the removal of the “Wamp” mascot, says removing it isn’t enough.

“We should as a community come together and choose a mascot that truly represents the town and brings us together and I would also like to see more education why this change was necessary,” she said.

The school committee plans on pushing for the removal of the “Wamp” name as well.

That issue is expected to be voted on at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)