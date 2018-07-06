Commonwealth Avenue bridge project begins this month

BOSTON (WHDH) - Phase 2 of the Commonwealth Avenue bridge replacement project is set to begin Thursday, July 26 and is expected to cause significant traffic delays.

Construction crews replacing the westbound section of the bridge are expected to snarl traffic for both vehicles and Green Line trolleys.

While the project is underway, shuttle buses will replace the trolleys.

The following roads and facilities will be impacted: Commonwealth Avenue between Brighton Avenue/Packard’s Corner and Kenmore Square, the Boston University (BU) Bridge, I-90 (Mass Pike), the MBTA Green B Line, Bus Routes 47 and CT2, Commuter Rail Worcester Line, and Amtrak’s Lake Shore Limited route.

Officials plan to have the $111 million bridge project completed by Aug. 11. The bridge is expected to last for about 75 years.

