BOSTON (WHDH) - The next stage of the Commonwealth Avenue bridge replacement project is set to kick off next month, meaning traffic headaches for commuters.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver is warning of regional impacts to traffic as construction begins, especially on Comm. Ave., the Boston University bridge, the MBTA Green Line B branch, bus service, the Worcester/Framingham Commuter Rail line, Amtrak’s Lake Shore limited line and the Massachusetts Turnpike, which will be down to two lanes during peak hours.

“All the impacts that you can imagine with travel of any short through this region, all those different modes are going to be impacted,” Gulliver said. “You can expect them all to be severe.”

Crews are already piecing together the bridge in the Beacon Park Yard but in one month, workers will be taking this apart and then assembling it in its permanent spot on Comm. Ave. between July 26 and Aug. 11.

“I urge you, if you’re somebody that needs to travel through here, I urge you to find another route,” Gulliver said. “Stay away. It’s a great time to plan a vacation.”

Officials plan to have the $111 million bridge project completed on Aug. 12. The bridge is expected to last for about 75 years.

