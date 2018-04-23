Commonwealth Avenue to close this summer for second round of bridge construction

(A photograph taken in summer 2017 of MassDOT’s construction operations to replace to the eastbound side of the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The second phase of the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge project will begin this summer and bring major traffic impacts for a two week period starting in July, MassDOT officials announced Monday.

The $110 million project will replace the westbound side of the bridge. Work will begin on July 26 and last through Aug. 11. In 2017, MassDOT demolished and replaced the eastbound side of the bridge as well as MBTA Green Line infrastructure.

There will be significant service impacts to all modes of transportation in the Boston University/Saint Paul Street neighborhood of Boston along Commonwealth Avenue, including MBTA, commuter rail and Amtrak customers, vehicles along Commonwealth Avenue and the Boston University Bridge, and traffic on I-90.

Detours and transit shuttles will be necessary for some station stops on the MBTA’s Green Line B Branch, MBTA Bus Routes CT2 and 47, the Worcester Commuter Rail Line, and Amtrak’s Lake Shore Limited route. The impacts on all modes of transportation are a necessary part of having the MassDOT contractor work continuous shifts 24 hours a day and utilize Accelerated Bridge Construction techniques in order to reduce overall construction duration, minimize the impact on the traveling public and local community, and improve safety.

This project, which would take an estimated four to five years using conventional techniques with significant lane-takings and service disruptions, is scheduled for completion in 2019 under the accelerated plans. The westbound side of the bridge will be constructed this summer using 3 cranes that weigh 600 tons each. Crews will utilize this equipment to put in place 45 steel beams and 214 pre-fabricated concrete deck panels.

The full scope of the project will replace the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge superstructure and add functional and safety improvements to Commonwealth Avenue, such as additional dedicated bike lanes and extensive pedestrian improvements.

Upcoming travel impacts are as follows:

Pedestrians and Bicyclists

Pedestrians and bicyclists will have full access across the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge on the eastbound side throughout construction.

Drivers

Commonwealth Avenue

Commonwealth Avenue (between Packard’s Corner and Kenmore Square) will be closed to vehicular through traffic from 7 p.m. on July 26 to 5 a.m. on Aug. 11.

Access through this area will be maintained for local businesses and customers, residents, MBTA buses, emergency services, pedestrians, and bicyclists during this time.

Boston University (BU) Bridge

The BU Bridge will be closed to vehicular and bus traffic from 7 p.m. on July 26, to 5 a.m. on Aug. 11. Access will be maintained for pedestrians and bicyclists only.

I-90 (Massachusetts Turnpike

MassDOT will conduct a “dry run” of the I-90 traffic logistics the weekend of June 1-3.I-90 eastbound and westbound will be reduced to 2 lanes in each direction between the Allston Interchange and the Beacon Street Overpass from 9 p.m. on June 1, to 5 a.m. on June 3. The I-90 eastbound on-ramp from Cambridge Street/Soldiers Field Road will be closed this entire period. The I-90 westbound Exit 20 off-ramp to Brighton/Cambridge will be closed intermittently.

The I-90 eastbound on-ramp from Cambridge Street/Soldiers Field Road will be closed this entire period. The I-90 westbound Exit 20 off-ramp to Brighton/Cambridge will be closed intermittently. From 9 p.m., on July 27, to 5 a.m., on Aug. 6, I-90 (between the Allston Interchange and the Beacon Street Overpass in Boston) will have no more than two lanes open in each direction during peak hours.

I-90 in this area will be further reduced to one lane in each direction at various times during off-peak, weekend, and weekday overnight hours.

The I-90 eastbound on-ramp from Cambridge Street/Soldiers Field Road will be closed during this entire period.

The I-90 westbound Exit 20 off-ramp to Brighton/Cambridge will be closed intermittently.

I-90 will fully restored to four lanes in both directions at 5:00 a.m., on August 6.

Memorial Drive

MassDOT has requested that the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) allow vehicular traffic on Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Sunday, July 29, and Sunday, August 5, in order to minimize impacts on local roadways and allow for safe and reliable travel throughout the area.

MBTA Green B Line

The Green B Line will be replaced with shuttle buses between Babcock Street and Blandford Street Stations from 5 a.m. on July 27, to 5 a.m., on Aug. 11. The MBTA will be providing regular service updates to customers.

MBTA Commuter Rail

The Commuter Rail Framingham/Worcester Line will operate regular service on weekdays.

On the weeks of July 28-29 and Aug. 4-5, bus shuttles will replace Commuter Rail service in this area. Details regarding these bus diversions are being finalized.

MBTA Bus

MBTA Bus Routes CT2 and 47 will be detoured from their normal routes from 7 p.m. on July 26, to 5 a.m. on Aug. 11. These detours are expanded from the 2017 detour routes due to the closure of the Boston University Bridge this summer to all vehicles including MBTA buses.

The Route 57 Bus will operate its normal route and will not make outbound stops in the construction area.

Amtrak

Amtrak’s Lakeshore Limited Line will be replaced by shuttle buses between South Station and Albany, NY for the weekends of July 28-29 and August 4-5.

