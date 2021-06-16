BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is commemorating Juneteenth with a special display.

The Commonwealth Museum will be presenting historic documents about the end of slavery, including an order announcing the Emancipation Proclamation.

Secretary Bill Galvin said he hopes Juneteenth reminds people how individuals can spark change.

“The idea that we’re just commemorating a historical event of the past and there’s nothing more to be done is wrong,” he said. “And I hope that the commemoration of this holiday, both here in Massachusetts and throughout the country, will challenge people to move forward in seeking both social and racial justice.”

A letter from Frederick Douglass and a census of enslaved people in colonial Massachusetts is also on display.

