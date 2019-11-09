Communications problems cause ‘significant delays,’ halt trains in or out of North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A “communication issue” is delaying Commuter Rail trains heading in and out of North Station on Saturday, prompting officials to replace one of the lines with shuttle buses.

A spokesperson for Commuter Rail operator Keolis said teams from that company and the MBTA are working on a “communication issue” that has led to significant delays, including stopped trains, on routes heading out of North Station.

The Lowell Line was replaced with shuttle buses at 5:45 p.m. Some passengers reported sitting for more than an hour on delayed trains on the Rockport line, and others vented frustration with the delays.

“I was trying to catch the 11:50 train to Haverhill,” said Marshall Pendleton. “It’s 4:30 now, I’m still not in Haverhill.”

VIsitor Steve Dufilho said the delay was not as bad as a natural disaster.

“We’re from Texas so we’re used to hurricanes and tornadoes and all matter of disruption, so this is not that big a deal,” Dufilho said.

Newburyport Train 1109 (5:30 pm from North Station) is operating behind schedule due to signal and communication issues. This train will make flag stops; passengers must be visible on the platform for the train to stop. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) November 9, 2019

Shuttle buses are replacing Lowell Line service between North Station and Lowell due to communication issues and previously scheduled track work. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) November 9, 2019

The communication system failure causing disruptions on train lines on the North Side is still ongoing. Our agents are working to solve it as soon as possible. Real-time location and prediction information remain unavailable but we are investigating the root cause of this outage. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) November 9, 2019