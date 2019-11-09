Communications problems cause ‘significant delays,’ halt trains in or out of North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A “communication issue” is delaying Commuter Rail trains heading in and out of North Station on Saturday, prompting officials to replace one of the lines with shuttle buses.
A spokesperson for Commuter Rail operator Keolis said teams from that company and the MBTA are working on a “communication issue” that has led to significant delays, including stopped trains, on routes heading out of North Station.
The Lowell Line was replaced with shuttle buses at 5:45 p.m. Some passengers reported sitting for more than an hour on delayed trains on the Rockport line, and others vented frustration with the delays.
“I was trying to catch the 11:50 train to Haverhill,” said Marshall Pendleton. “It’s 4:30 now, I’m still not in Haverhill.”
VIsitor Steve Dufilho said the delay was not as bad as a natural disaster.
“We’re from Texas so we’re used to hurricanes and tornadoes and all matter of disruption, so this is not that big a deal,” Dufilho said.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)