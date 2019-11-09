Communications problems causing ‘significant delays’ for trains out of North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A “communication issue” is delaying Commuter Rail trains heading in and out of North Station, officials said.

A spokesperson for Commuter Rail operator Keolis said teams from that company and the MBTA are working on a “communication issue” that has led to significant delays, including stopped trains, on routes heading out of North Station.

Some passengers reported sitting for more than an hour on delayed trains on the Rockport line.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.