Cities and towns across Massachusetts celebrated Independence Day on Sunday.

Before a parade in Boston, Mayor Kim Janey said she wanted to make sure the U.S. lives up to its values.

“As we celebrate our nation’s birth, as we continue to do the work to perfect our union, I hope we don’t lose sight of what remains to truly make sure our nation is the land of the free and the home of the brave for all of us,” Janey said. “That is the work we are doing here in Boston. I am really grateful to all of our residents who continue to do the work every single day to lift up the values and ideals of our nation, to make sure we are living out the truth every single day.”

People also lined the streets in Quincy and Bridgewater for their annual parades.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)