(WHDH) — Communities around Massachusetts are preparing for possible flooding and tornadic activity as strong storms move in.

A flash flood warning was issued for much of the central, eastern and southern part of the state until as late as 7 a.m. Thursday.

The system has already impacted other parts of the east coast and tornadoes were reported in both Maryland and New Jersey Wednesday.

The weather is expected to deteriorate as the night wears on and the southeastern parts of the state are facing a greater threat for tornadoes.

The state was lashed with several tornadoes as remnants of Henri and Fred moved through. The EF-0 twisters touched down in Marlboro, Bolton and Stow on August 23. Two more touched down in Clinton just days before that.

By 10 p.m. Wednesday, a fallen tree had taken down power lines on Elm Street in Upton. Over 200 people were reported to be without power. Police say crews have been notified and power was estimated to be turned back on shortly after midnight.

The storm is also packing heavy rains and tropical downpours. No stranger to rain, people who live in the city of Worcester say they are feeling the anxiety creep in as the wet weather moves closer.

City officials are already warning drivers to stay off the roads if possible and avoid any areas that where water is pooling.

“In the past, we would have one flood every four or five years. But now it’s been flooding regularly and it’s really dramatic,” said Bayda Asbridge.

This summer has been the fourth wettest on record and people who live near the Bay State’s second-largest city say they are flooded with concern over what the remnants of Ida could bring.

“We’re at the point where every other week, we’re in a panic because of the rain,” Tom Cahill said.

Water rising in backyards and basements on Marwood Road and Dorset Street have caused homeowners to clear out and move their cars to higher ground.

“It’s PTSD every time it rains,” said Kristen Cahill.

The Cahill family shared a letter with 7NEWS from 2017 in which Worcester’s commissioner of public works acknowledged catch basins in their neighborhood did not work.

“…Most of the drainage system downstream of the flooding location would need to be replaced in order to not exacerbate areas of known downstream flooding,” the letter read in part.

Four years later, they say the situation has not been rectified.

“If it comes up at least a foot, we’re going to lose our hot water heater again,” said Kristen. “The furnace is already gone. We got a dumpster for $500. Dumped everything in there. Nothing was salvageable.”

City officials say the Department of Public Works is working to address the drainage system on the Cahills’ street.

In terms of the coming storm — they say they are ready.



