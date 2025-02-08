BOSTON (WHDH) - A major winter storm swept across Massachusetts overnight and dropped several inches of snow across much of the state.

The flakes started flying around 9 p.m. Saturday and intensified in some areas during the early morning hours. Much of the state is projected to receive 5 to 8 inches, with southeastern Mass., and the Cape and islands slated to get 3 to 5 inches.

Hundreds of public works crews across the Commonwealth were out pre-treating the roads on Saturday and have now switched over to snow clearing operations. Officials are urging motorists not to drive if they don’t have to and not to crowd the plows.

