(WHDH) — Communities across New England are cleaning up and thousands remain without power after a nasty April nor’easter blew through the region on Thursday.

In Framingham, a power pole snapped, landing on a minivan and an 18-wheeler. In another neighborhood, tree branches fell onto power lines, leaving some residents in the dark.

Over in Haverhill, a falling tree branch weighed down by heavy snow took down overhead wires. And in Quincy crews worked through brutal conditions to restore power after power lines became tangled in trees.

More damage in Lynn, where powerful winds off Nahant bay tore the roof off an apartment building in Lynn.

The storm also caused spin-outs and crashes throughout the day.

On Route 1, a serious crash in Danvers let a driver hospitalized after their vehicle left the roadway and slammed into a tree. In Randolph, police say a pickup truck that was going too fast rolled over, causing several lanes of Route 128 to be closed while the area was cleared.

So far, police have reported one fatal crash in Lincoln. The cause of that crash remains under investigation.

