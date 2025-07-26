NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - All across the state communities are cleaning up after a powerful thunderstorm moved across Massachusetts on Friday, downing trees and branches and leaving a mess in its wake.

In Watertown, a massive tree came crashing down on a home, breaking through windows and causing hours of clean-up. Around the corner, another tree toppled onto a vehicle in the front driveway of a home on Grant Avenue.

At Revere Beach, the annual Sandcastle Festival took a turn for the worse when the wind and rain suddenly picked up.

“It was a little bit nerve-wracking because it was like being in a tornado,” said Mar Ubaldino. “Tents were flying around and a surfboard flew and hit a lady in the chest.”

State police say two people were hurt, one of whom was taken to the hospital for treatment.

In Newton, SKY-7 HD viewed damage after a tree came crashing down on a utility pole.

