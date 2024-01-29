FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - People in communities across parts of central Massachusetts and beyond were busy cleaning up Monday after the region’s latest round of winter weather dumped a mix of snow and slush on roads and properties.

Rain and snow started to overspread southern New England on Sunday. The wintry mix then lingered overnight before winding down across much of the region Monday morning.

In Fitchburg, which received between six and nine inches of snow, many said they were thankful the storm wasn’t worse.

“It’s not so bad,” said Katy Cormier, who works in the area. “But, definitely, the roads need to be plowed.”

Cormier was out and about Monday as conditions improved across the region.

Speaking with 7NEWS, she recalled worse storms in the past while she was growing up in nearby Leominster.

“I remember one year where the snow was all the way up to the basketball hoop,” she said.

With the latest forecast in mind, some crews were out clearing roads and pretreating for icy conditions as early at 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Though emergency agencies soon shared warnings about slick roads, the snow was not enough to keep businesses from opening, with employees at a Market Basket store in Fitchburg seen laying down salt for customers Monday morning.

“Just take it easy on the roads,” employee Duane Borse told 7NEWS. “You’ll be fine.”

Central Massachusetts saw some of the highest snow totals in the region Monday, with more than six inches in several communities.

Several school districts canceled classes and communities including Fitchburg and Worcester declared winter parking bans.

In Worcester, where three to four inches of snow fell, officials announced early Monday afternoon that the city would lift its parking ban at 4 p.m.

Fitchburg’s parking ban is scheduled to lapse at 7 p.m.

With this weekend’s storm now come and gone, colder temperatures are expected to move in across New England Tuesday.

From there, temperatures are expected to rebound under largely sunny skies later in the week, with high temperatures in the 40s by Thursday and Friday.

