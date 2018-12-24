Communities come together for annual hockey game benefiting Chesna family

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The annual girls and boys hockey games between Weymouth and Hingham have been taking place for years, but this year is about much more than the final score.

Proceeds from this year’s games are going to the family of fallen Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna, who was killed in the line of duty this summer.

“We just want to give them as much as we can, and we’re going to try to make it as fun as possible,” said former Hingham hockey player Hannah Pompeo, who helped organize the fundraiser. “We’ve got a lot of raffles going, a lot of giveaways, and auctions, so it’s just a really good time of year to do this.”

Pompeo is a family friend of the Chesnas.

“They’re the nicest people in the world,” she said. “They’re just always really positive and trying to do their best, and they just really appreciate all the support that the community has given to them.”

Among those in attendance were NHL player and Weymouth native Charlie Coyle, who played in the annual game when he went to Weymouth High School.

“We owe a lot to the Chesna family for everything they’ve done and everything they’ve gone through to keep this town and community safe,” Coyle said.

With the Chesna family watching from the stands, players observed a moment of silence.

“It’s great to see everyone come together and the town come together to honor him and his family,” Coyle said, “and it’s the very very least we can do for what he has done for us.”

