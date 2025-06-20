BOSTON (WHDH) - Communities across Massachusetts came together to recognize Juneteenth.

The federal holiday commemorates the day the last enslaved people were freed in Galveston, Texas.

Several events took place across the state Thursday.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu delivered remarks at the Juneteenth Emancipation Observation in Roxbury Thursday afternoon.

“Today is not just a holiday, it is a call to action. Thank you for answering that call year after year by celebrating black joy, black excellence, black history, black culture, and Boston’s commitment that we will not go back,” said Wu.

Wu stressed the importance of celebrating Juneteenth this year since communities across the country are scaling back, or even canceling celebrations because of the rollback of DEI initiatives.

“At a time when so many of the freedoms our communities need and that have been fought for for decades are under attack, Juneteenth is a reminder that freedom requires nurturing, organizing, and defending,” said Wu.

People came together in Salem for an annual event at Palmer Cove Park.

Organizers say restaurants donated food, barbershops gave free haircuts, and kids got to splash around in a dunk tank. They say it all started as a way to bring the city together.

“I started this just by bringing the community together, bringing people of all races and creeds together,” said organizer Irvin McConney.

The fourth annual Cambridge Juneteenth parade also marched across the city.

The Mayor of Cambridge says its important to keep fighting for justice and equality for everyone.

“For us here in Cambridge it’s not a holiday. It’s a day of remembrance, its a day of service, its a day of remembering that we’ve come a far way, but we still have a way to go,” said Cambridge Mayor Denise Simmons.

