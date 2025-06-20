NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A major bridge project is expected to create lengthy back-ups on the Mass. Pike again this weekend as the work forces officials to reduce the busy highway to one lane in both directions in Newton and Weston.

The $400 million project involves reconstructing eight bridge in and around the I-90 and I-95 interchange. MassDOT says the bridges are currently safe but notes their aging and deteriorating with time.

This weekend’s closures will be between Exits 123 and 125 and are set to begin at 9 p.m. Friday and end Monday at 5 a.m.

The ramp from 128 northbound to Route 30 will be closed from Wednesday at 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

The MBTA is warning riders that the Framingham/Worcester line will also shut down service in the area from 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday and shuttle buses will replace trains between Framingham and and Boston.

People planning to travel through the area this weekend are urged to seek alternate routes.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)