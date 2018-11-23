(WHDH) — As people hit the stores for the best Black Friday deals, local communities are encouraging them to save some time and money by shopping local this holiday season.

Bob Nelson of the United States Small Business Administration says this is the ninth annual Small Business Saturday.

“This is really important as far as trying to build vibrant communities and support small businesses,” he said.

Local officials agree, saying when consumers choose to spend their money at small businesses, everybody wins.

“Small businesses are so tied to how we are doing overall and when we make the investment of our dollars in them, for our holiday shopping coming up or anytime, it really makes a statement for the economic engine of Framingham, Metro West and the Commonwealth in general,” U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark said.

Small Business Saturday falls in the middle of one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than 164 million people plan to shop between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday.

